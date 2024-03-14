UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unnamed ship's master reported an explosion close to the vessel 50 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:18 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The unnamed ship's master reported an explosion close to the vessel 50 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:18 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The vessel has sustained no damage and the crew are reported safe," the agency said.

"The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.