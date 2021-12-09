Uniper Plans Biofuel Bunker Sales Increase in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper produces bunkers for the Fujairah market. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company Uniper is expecting to increase sales of biofuel bunker blends to shipping companies in the Middle East next year.

The firm started biofuel bunker sales this year, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Emanuele Gallone, Uniper's business development manager. The biofuel sales are in conjunction with Neutral Fuels, with Uniper supplying the VLSFO element of the blends and the biofuel supplier providing the biodiesel.

"We expect much more supply for next year," Platts cited Gallone as saying.

"We have established a process to load biofuels into ships from various ports around the UAE.

"We have lined up all sorts of tests of biofuel blends with our production.

"We have extended the tests to ship engines and fuel oil blending and we can say it's compatible and it doesn't alter the specs of the fuel that shipowners are using."