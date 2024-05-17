BUNKER JOBS: Oil Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Team Leader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

An oil company is seeking to hire a bunker trading team leader in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in bunker trading, as well as a robust and adaptable customer portfolio.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and oversee the marine fuel supply team, ensuring efficient execution of marine fuel cargo trades across diverse global markets to support the expansion of our client's marine fuel operations

Utilize a well-established and transferrable customer portfolio within the marine cargo fuel sector, specifically targeting clients in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe

Maintain and expand our client's team of 6 supply traders

Enhance our client's supply and port network strategically to gain a competitive edge in financial performance, optimizing cost-effectiveness and securing advantageous financial positions in marine fuel trading.

Keep abreast of worldwide marine fuel market trends, fluctuations in prices, and advancements in the industry, offering insightful analysis and strategic counsel to drive market penetration and expansion.

