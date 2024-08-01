Sonan Bunkers Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nazrin Farook has joined the company as a bunker trader in Dubai as of August 1. File image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Nazrin Farook has joined the company as a bunker trader in Dubai as of August 1, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Nazrin joins us from Petronas Marine, PETCO, where he excelled as a Business Development Executive - LNG & Alternative Fuels," the company representative said.

"With his expertise and innovative mindset, we're excited to see the amazing contributions he'll bring to our team."

Sonan Bunkers is in the process of expanding, and this week it was announced the firm had received a £50 million financing package from HSBC.

In early July the firm took on a new trading manager in Dubai, Guyson Kang.