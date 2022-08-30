Ports of Stockholm to Build Sweden's First Shore Power System for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Facilities will be a first for Sweden. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

Ports of Stockholm is set to build Sweden's first shore power system for Cruise Ships.

The facilities are being constructed at Stadsgården quay berths 167 and 160 and will be finished in in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

These cruise quay-berths are said to be two of Ports of Stockholm’s most visited and .

Being mindful that having a consistent connection interface is needed for ships to use shore power facilities at different ports, Ports of Stockholm says it is working with the ports in Copenhagen, Aarhus and Helsinki ensure cruise ships and other shipping companies can connect to onshore power using a common international standard in all the different ports.

"This will encourage more shipping companies to make the major investments in equipment that the ships need to connect to onshore power," it added.

It is estimated that at least 45 percent of the cruise ship calls will be able to connect to onshore power when the facilities are in place.