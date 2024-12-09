Amsterdam Cruise Port Gets Green Gong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Staff from Cruise Port Amsterdam accepting award. Image Credit Green Globe.

Amsterdam's cruise port has been given an environmental award, and is the first cruise port to receive it.

Certification by the Green Globe organisation is given to companies in the tourism sector that commit to the highest level of sustainability.

"Cruise Port Amsterdam has instigated broad range sustainability actions on energy, water, waste and purchasing as well as running a green office and focusing on carbon reduction," Green Globe said.

"It has a small but dedicated team working on implementation and improvements at the cruise terminal."

A key plank in the port's sustainability push is the switch to shore power for cruise ships calling at the terminal.

Shore power, also called cold ironing, allows ships to switch to electric power when docked. The installation is to become operational next year. Sea going and river cruise vessels will be able to use the facility.