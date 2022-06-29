Marine Fuels Firm Bunker Partner Opens New Dubai Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Dubai office will seek to expand the company's presence in the Middle East and Sub-Continent markets. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Bunker Partner is set to expand into the Middle East with a new office opening in Dubai next month.

The firm will be opening its new Dubai office as of July 1, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"The new branch office will be led by Mr Matt Pilgrim, who will lead a team of four bunker traders to expand the company's presence in the Middle East and Sub-Continent markets," the representative said.

Pilgrim was previously a senior bunker trader and broker at LQM, and had earlier worked for Sing Fuels and OceanConnect Marine.

Bunker Partner is a marine fuels and cargo trading company with offices in Estonia, the US, Cyprus and Denmark.

Experienced traders seeking roles in the new Dubai office can submit job applications to hr@bunkerpartner.eu.