UK Mulls Nuclear Propulsion for Naval Surface Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information seeking feedback on the proposal. File Image / Pixabay

The UK's Royal Navy is considering using nuclear power for surface vessels.

The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information seeking feedback on the proposal, the UK Defence Journal reported last week. The deadline for responses is October 8.

The RFI is aimed at information on potential reactor designs, operational parameters, safety features and ways of integrating the reactors into ship designs.

If the plan went ahead, it would be the first time the UK had used nuclear power for surface ships. Both larger and small modular reactors are under consideration.

Nuclear propulsion is also increasingly under consideration for commercial shipping as a means of eliminating carbon emissions. Nuclear technology firm Core Power is expecting its first orders of nuclear reactors for ships before the end of this decade.