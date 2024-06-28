Peninsula Appoints Physical Desk Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cancela has worked for Peninsula since October 2018. Image Credit: Guillermo Cancela / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new physical desk manager in Dubai.

The company has appointed Guillermo Cancela to the role of physical desk manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Cancela has worked for Peninsula since October 2018, serving previously as a supply trading team leader in Dubai and before that a trader in Gibraltar and in Las Palmas.

Peninsula launched its physical supply operation in Fujairah in September 2022, managed from a then new commercial office in Dubai. Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam.