Maersk Tankers Eyes Double-Digit Percentage Bunker Savings With New Wind-Assist Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Illustration of future WAPS deployment on 5 MRs owned and operated by Maersk Tankers. Image Credit / MT.

Maersk Tankers, part of the global Maersk shipping group, says it is expecting to get double-digit percentage reductions in fuel consumption from installing wind-assist propulsion tech five MR Tankers.

The ships will see 20 of the so-called eSail 'suction sails' installed during dry dock periods next year and the year after, according to a company statement, said to be the largest application of the technology to date.

Technically a ‘wing’ rather than a sail, unlike other forms of wind propulsion system such as traditional and rotor sails, suction wings work by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate propulsion.

Bound4blue has previously claimed fuel savings of 40% are possible while the system is in use.

The order adds to several others placed this year, including that placed by Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA last month that are currently the world's largest planned suction wings.

Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Marflet Marine, Amasus, and Louis Dreyfus Company are other mark names who have placed the eSail orders this year.