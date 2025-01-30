Wärtsilä Secures 10-Year Maintenance Deal with Baleària for LNG-fuelled Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Margarita Salas joined Baleària’s LNG-fuelled ferry fleet in July 2024. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Finnish engine and maritime equipment manufacturer Wärtsilä will provide maintenance services for an LNG-fuelled fast ferry Margarita Salas operated by the Spanish shipping company Baleària.

Under the 10-year maintenance agreement, Wärtsilä will provide maintenance planning for the vessel, along with spare part services and operational support, Wärtsilä said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The Margarita Salas joined Baleària’s LNG-fuelled ferry fleet in July 2024.

It is equipped with Wärtsilä’s dual-fuel engines along with other components from the Finnish company.

The ferry operates on routes between Barcelona, the Mallorcan port of Alcudia and Ciudadela on the island of Menorca.

“The reliability of our service is naturally of key importance to our customers, and this agreement with Wärtsilä provides us the highest expertise from the manufacturer to optimally maintain the vessel at all times,” Juan Pablo Molina, corporate technical director at Baleària, said.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 642 vessels, of which about 45 are ferries, according to data from classification society DNV.