Viroque Group Hires Bunker and Products Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a bunker and lubricant trader for Glander International Bunkering in Valencia. Image Credit: Borja Cerrato Caceres / LinkedIn

Spanish energy firm Viroque Group has hired a bunker and products trader in Madrid.

Borja Cerrato Caceres has joined the company as a bunker and products trader in Madrid as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Caceres was previously a bunker and lubricant trader for Glander International Bunkering in Valencia from July 2022 to February of this year.

He had earlier served in maritime roles for Berge from 2019 to 2022 and for Odin Marine from 2017 to 2018.

Viroque Group is in the process of setting up a global back-to-back bunker trading desk to serve its customers, according to the company's website.