BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Marine Fuel Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global hybrid bunker firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong business acumen, negotiation and numerical skills, as well as fluent English and preferably another language, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"As a Marine Fuels Trader your focus is on sale and purchase of marine fuels, market intelligence and logistical planning to optimise value for our business partners," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will focus on creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with clients and suppliers to grow our business in new and existing markets.

"You will develop networks and collaborate with people all over the world on a daily basis.

In this role, you will be an integral part of our dedicated and passionate trading team and work alongside experienced professionals from day one."

