GAC Targets Algeciras Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Algeciras saw 2.9 million mt of bunker sales in total last year. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping and logistics provider GAC Group is targeting the Algeciras bunker market as part of the firm's expansion at the Spanish port.

GAC has opened a new office in Algeciras, the first in a planned series of Spanish offices, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company plans to offer a range of integrated ship agency, husbandry and ship spares logistics services from its new Spanish operation.

The Algeciras office will work with the company's existing Gibraltar office to offer bunker fuel and vessel repair services to ships at Algeciras.

"Having a physical presence in Spain will enable us to offer our clients even greater choice and flexibility when choosing the location that best meets their operational needs," Thomas Okbo, group vice president for Europe and Africa at GAC, said in the statement.

"Our team at GAC Gibraltar will work closely with the new office in Algeciras to offer GAC's new and existing customers added value."

Algeciras saw 2.9 million mt of bunker sales in total last year. The Spanish port has traditionally catered mostly to container ships, but competition with neighbouring Gibraltar for bunker sales to other shipping segments has become more active this year.