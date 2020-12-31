Fujairah: Fuel oil Stocks Edge up in Late December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Demand flat at year end. File Image / Pixabay.

Stocks of bunker fuel in the Middle Eastern bunkering hub of Fujairah edged up slightly in the week ending December 28.

According to data from S&P Global Platts, stocks moved up 0.9% to 11.1 million barrels compared to the previous week's figures. The data incorporates fuel oil for power generation as well as marine fuel.

Bunker demand in the port had slowed to a trickle, market sources were cited as sayiing as suppliers sought to cover their books for the financial year.

Stocks of middle distillates, which includes jet fuel and diesel, dropped to 449,000 barrels to 5 million barrels over the period.

Light distillate inventories were up over the same period, according to the report.