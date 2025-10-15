Coral Marine Conducts First Biofuel Bunkering Using Barge in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship was bunkered with B24 biofuel blend at Piraeus Container Terminal. Image Credit: Coral Marine

Marine fuel supplier Coral Marine has delivered a biofuel stem using a barge, marking the first biofuel bunkering operation by barge in Greece.

The container ship Xin Lian Yun Gang was bunkered with a B24 biofuel blend at the Piraeus Container Terminal, Coral Marine said in a LinkedIn post.

The terminal is operated by Cosco Shipping Ports.

Ship & Bunker reported in May that the terminal had partnered with bunker suppliers to offer biofuel blends to ships calling at the facility.

The B24 blend supplied to the vessel was produced using a bio-component sourced locally from VERD and blended with fuel oil at the Motor Oil refinery.

Coral Marine had previously supplied a biofuel blend to a cruise ship in April, which was the first biofuel operation in the country.