South Africa: Cape Town Refinery Restarts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cape Town, South Africa. File Image / Pixabay.

A refinery in the South African port of Cape Town has come back online after an extended period being dormant.

The 100,000 barrels a day plant which is operated by Aston Energy was taken offline after a deadly explosion nearly three years ago. Following the blast, the future of the plant remained uncertain.

However, the company has said that production has restarted as part of a phased process and that it was producing at its planned capacity, according to a Reuters report.

The refinery has been a source of supply to local bunker firms.

Astron Energy is majority owned by commodities trading firm Glencore.