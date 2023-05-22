EMEA News
South Africa: Cape Town Refinery Restarts
Monday May 22, 2023
Cape Town, South Africa. File Image / Pixabay.
A refinery in the South African port of Cape Town has come back online after an extended period being dormant.
The 100,000 barrels a day plant which is operated by Aston Energy was taken offline after a deadly explosion nearly three years ago. Following the blast, the future of the plant remained uncertain.
However, the company has said that production has restarted as part of a phased process and that it was producing at its planned capacity, according to a Reuters report.
The refinery has been a source of supply to local bunker firms.
Astron Energy is majority owned by commodities trading firm Glencore.