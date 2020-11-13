Portuguese Producer Launches Marine Biofuel Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biodiesel used in the fuel is produced at PRIO's Aveiro plant. Image Credit: PRIO

Portuguese producer PRIO has launched a new biofuel blend for the shipping industry, the company said Friday.

PRIO's new product contains 15% biodiesel made from waste raw material recycling processes, produced at its Aveiro plant, the company said in an emailed statement. The product will be made available at all Portuguese ports.

"As in the automotive sector, from now on ships will also be able to fill up with quality fuel, which will make it possible to drastically reduce CO2 emissions as well as consumption," Luis Nunes, director of PRIO Supply, said in the statement.

"By continuing to invest in biofuels, bringing them into maritime transport, we show not only our commitment to innovation, but also to sustainability."