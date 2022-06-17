Algoa Bay Bunkering Resumes After Fuel Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering was suspended in Algoa Bay on May 23. Image Credit: SAMSA

Marine fuel supply operations have resumed at Algoa Bay on the east coast of South Africa after a spill last month.

The clean-up operation after the spill has now concluded, the South Africa Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said in a statement on its website this week.

Bunkering was suspended in Algoa Bay on May 23 after a marine fuel spill during a transfer between the tanker Umnega II and the barge MT Lefkas, both operated by Minerva Bunkering.

The spill came not long after SAMSA resumed taking applications for Algoa Bay bunker licences after a three-year moratorium. Environmental groups have in the past raised concerns over the risks of bunkering in the area.