BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Risk Manager in Germany

Friday August 12, 2022

Shipping firm Oldendorff is seeking to hire a bunker risk manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position and good communication skills in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Daily market & price updates via our customized information platform (OMI)
  • Quoting prices & advising bunkering options (ports) and/or alternatives
  • Create forward price models
  • Close communication with the physical Bunker Managers
  • Hedging SWAPs / Futures / Options
  • Manage exposure of existing hedges
  • Provide guidance for advanced hedging tools such as options
  • Close communication with counterparts (Banks, Oil Majors and/or Financial institutions) for market insights, trading modules & latest market/regulatory developments
  • Administration & reporting
  • Monitor the premium exposure, monitor the hedged volume, provide advice for the physical volume contracts and assist with best hedging solution
  • Assist & negotiate physical hedges (FFP) and/ or floating price volume contracts with the physical suppliers
  • Acquire all knowledge related to bunker hedging, alternative fuels and emissions trading
  • Be the point of contact for all forward conventional, alternative fuels and emission related issues
  • Provide professional advice on CP clauses related to conventional fuels, alternative fuels and emissions
  • Attend meetings and provide market insights for the paper market as well as the physical market for conventional fuels, alternative fuels, emissions and/or regulatory developments related directly or indirectly to those topics and our organization's nature of business

