BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Risk Manager in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Oldendorff

Shipping firm Oldendorff is seeking to hire a bunker risk manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position and good communication skills in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily market & price updates via our customized information platform (OMI)

Quoting prices & advising bunkering options (ports) and/or alternatives

Create forward price models

Close communication with the physical Bunker Managers

Hedging SWAPs / Futures / Options

Manage exposure of existing hedges

Provide guidance for advanced hedging tools such as options

Close communication with counterparts (Banks, Oil Majors and/or Financial institutions) for market insights, trading modules & latest market/regulatory developments

Administration & reporting

Monitor the premium exposure, monitor the hedged volume, provide advice for the physical volume contracts and assist with best hedging solution

Assist & negotiate physical hedges (FFP) and/ or floating price volume contracts with the physical suppliers

Acquire all knowledge related to bunker hedging, alternative fuels and emissions trading

Be the point of contact for all forward conventional, alternative fuels and emission related issues

Provide professional advice on CP clauses related to conventional fuels, alternative fuels and emissions

Attend meetings and provide market insights for the paper market as well as the physical market for conventional fuels, alternative fuels, emissions and/or regulatory developments related directly or indirectly to those topics and our organization's nature of business

