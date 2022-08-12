EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Risk Manager in Germany
Friday August 12, 2022
The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Oldendorff
Shipping firm Oldendorff is seeking to hire a bunker risk manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position and good communication skills in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily market & price updates via our customized information platform (OMI)
- Quoting prices & advising bunkering options (ports) and/or alternatives
- Create forward price models
- Close communication with the physical Bunker Managers
- Hedging SWAPs / Futures / Options
- Manage exposure of existing hedges
- Provide guidance for advanced hedging tools such as options
- Close communication with counterparts (Banks, Oil Majors and/or Financial institutions) for market insights, trading modules & latest market/regulatory developments
- Administration & reporting
- Monitor the premium exposure, monitor the hedged volume, provide advice for the physical volume contracts and assist with best hedging solution
- Assist & negotiate physical hedges (FFP) and/ or floating price volume contracts with the physical suppliers
- Acquire all knowledge related to bunker hedging, alternative fuels and emissions trading
- Be the point of contact for all forward conventional, alternative fuels and emission related issues
- Provide professional advice on CP clauses related to conventional fuels, alternative fuels and emissions
- Attend meetings and provide market insights for the paper market as well as the physical market for conventional fuels, alternative fuels, emissions and/or regulatory developments related directly or indirectly to those topics and our organization's nature of business
