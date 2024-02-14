UK Marine Tech Competition Win Sets Carbon Capture Start up on Course for Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seabound co-founder and ceo Alisha Fredriksson. Image Credit / Seabound.

UK marine technology start up Seabound is aiming for a 95% success rate for its emergent shipboard carbon capture technology.

That rate has been achieved in tests but has yet to see the light of day on an actual ship. A recent pilot produced a 78% success rate for the technology.

The tech works by capturing the carbon dioxide from the ship's exhaust for it to be stored in a high-pressure chamber filled with calcium oxide pebbles.

The CO2 in the exhaust gas reacts with the pebbles to become calcium carbonate which can be stored aboard the ship and then unloaded at dock.

Calcium carbonate (or limestone) is used in construction or in the production of synthetic fuels such as green ammonia and methanol thereby opening a door to the circular economy where waste product is reused.

While the technology is similiar to other exhaust abatement systems, unlike scrubbers it captures sulphur and carbon dioxide.

Seabound is a recepient of funds under the UK government scheme, Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (round three). The start up is led by Alisha Fredriksson who was also involved in the electro-fuel firm, Liquid Wind. Fredriksson has said she wants to see the technology on a thousand ships by 2030.