BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"As the General Manager of Shipergy's Dubai Office, I am thrilled to announce this fantastic opportunity for passionate professionals seeking growth and success in the bunker trading sector," Shipergy's Athanasios Bachtsvenais said.

"At Shipergy, we pride ourselves on fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, and we are committed to empowering our team members to thrive in their careers."

