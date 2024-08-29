Cruise Firm NCLH Takes on Biofuels From Cepsa at Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cepsa supplied a B24 blend to the Norwegian Escape in late July, and will continue to do so throughout the EU cruise season. Image Credit: Cepsa

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has signed a deal to take on biofuel blends from Cepsa on a regular basis at Barcelona.

Cepsa supplied a B24 blend to the Norwegian Escape in late July, and will continue to do so throughout the EU cruise season, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm also supplied the Seven Seas Voyager and Oceania Riviera with biofuels in early August.

"We are delighted that second-generation biofuels are now being harnessed by the cruise industry as they embark on their decarbonization journey," Samir Fernández, marine fuel solutions director at Cepsa, said in the statement.

"Marine fuels can be used in ships without the need for modifications to their engines, and they have a high potential for reducing CO2 emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels, achieving a reduction of up to 90% throughout their life cycle, which makes them an ideal immediate solution.”