Marine Tech JV Claims 'Lowest Carbon Footprint' for Heavy Duty Fuel Cell System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An FCM400 fuel cell module. Image Credit / Teco 2030.

Marine technology consortium Teco 2030 has said that its heavy duty fuel cell module "has the lowest footprint on the market when calculating power output per unit volume".

The company is gearing up production of the FCM400 system at its factory in Narvik and says that "there is no other supplier of similar energy density for marine and heavy-duty applications".

System benefits include using less space onboard a vessel and having "a dynamic load which relates to the ability of the fuel cell to rapidly respond to changes in power demand".

The fuel cell system is applicable to "marine main- or auxiliary engines, construction sites, stationary shore power applications and other energy intensive applications", according to the Oslo-listed company.

The FCM400 has approval in principle from class society DNV and is undergoing "type approval process for maritime and heavy-duty applications", the company said.

Last month, Teco 2030 struck a deal with Pherousa Green Shipping to equip six ammonia-powered bulk carrier with fuel cells.