BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry and the ability to manage a team. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy trading manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry and the ability to manage a team, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Strengthen the commercial presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (Middle East, India, Sri Lanka)

Develop and evaluate new business opportunities

Manage relationships with key customers and suppliers

Coordinate and assist in team structuring

Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company

Marine fuel trading on a global basis

Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities

Reporting to the commercial director

For more information, click here.