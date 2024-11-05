EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trading Manager in Dubai
Tuesday November 5, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry and the ability to manage a team. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy trading manager in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry and the ability to manage a team, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Strengthen the commercial presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (Middle East, India, Sri Lanka)
- Develop and evaluate new business opportunities
- Manage relationships with key customers and suppliers
- Coordinate and assist in team structuring
- Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company
- Marine fuel trading on a global basis
- Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities
- Reporting to the commercial director
For more information, click here.