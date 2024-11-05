BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Marine Energy Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 5, 2024

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a marine energy trading manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in the bunker industry and the ability to manage a team, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Strengthen the commercial presence of Fratelli Cosulich in the area (Middle East, India, Sri Lanka)
  • Develop and evaluate new business opportunities
  • Manage relationships with key customers and suppliers
  • Coordinate and assist in team structuring
  • Make wise purchasing decisions on behalf of the company
  • Marine fuel trading on a global basis
  • Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities
  • Reporting to the commercial director

For more information, click here.

