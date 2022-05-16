Activists Target Russian Oil Cargo in Thames Estuary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship call disrupted in Thames estuary. Image Credit / Greenpeace.

A tanker laden with Russian diesel oil was stopped from docking in the Thames estuary by environmentalists on May 16.

According to environmental group Greenpeace whose activists were behind the action, the ship was forced to drop anchor away from its original destination further down the estuary off Margate on the north Kent coast. ,

The ship was heading to the Navigator Terminals' jetty with a 33,000 metric tonne cargo of fuel oil.

Actions against Russian oil products cargoes have not just come from green groups.

Dutch dockers refused to let a Russian ship dock at Amsterdam in early May. The ship in question had been given similar short shrift when it had tried to dock at a Swedish port.