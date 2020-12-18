Monjasa Seeking Trader for Russian Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Russia. File Image / Pixabay

Monjasa is looking to add a trader to join its Russian Team.

The role seeks to develop business with Russian oil majors and physical suppliers, as well as developing and maintaining the firm's Russian customer portfolio.

Applications for the position are being accepted through January 10, 2021. Applications can be made here: https://careers.monjasa.com/ad/russian-speaking-trader-copenhagen/501b01

Monjasa is a well know player in the industry and this week was once again ranked as one of the world's Top 10 Bunker Companies for the year ahead.

The firm says it has enjoyed a successful 2020 despite the year's economic headwinds.

In September, Rasmus Jacobsen, managing director for Monjasa in the Americas, said the firm has been able to grow its market share in every month of this year despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.