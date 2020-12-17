Ship & Bunker, SeaCred Pick Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker and SeaCred have released the latest version of their Top 10 Bunker Companies report updated for 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Ship & Bunker and SeaCred today have jointly released the latest version of their Top 10 Bunker Companies report that has been updated for 2021.

While sales volume to end users is one of the top considerations for potential entrants, the companies' global reach and overall potential to impact the supply chain are among the other variables used for selection.

Eight of the 10 players picked last year appear on the rankings for 2021. The list is once again topped by Bunker Holding, who this year has further distanced itself from its peers - in terms of sales volume - thanks in no small part to the August acquisition of former Top 10 entrant OceanConnect by BH's KPI Bridge Oil subsidiary.

Also absent from this years' list is GP Global, whose bunker business has been at standstill since the summer amid allegations of malpractice having taken place within the wider group.

“ This year's Top Ten for 2021 reviews how and why we got here and shows what to expect in the years to come Jason Silber, founder, SeaCred

OceanConnect and GP Global are replaced by Integr8 and Alpha Trading, two companies that historically have been built on supplying major owners (Navig8 and MSC respectively) and are now successfully branching out to supplying third parties.

Collectively the companies on the Top 10 list will sell an estimated 96.2 million mt of bunkers in 2020. While this is a smaller total than last year, a number of entrants have increased their individual sales volume.

Global volumes have also fallen this year with the market now considered by many to be closer to 250 million mt per year. This means the Top 10 have likely increased their influence from last year and are now in control of over a third of global supply to the end users of fuel.

The full report contains an individual SeaCred Know Your Counterparty (KYC) report for each entrant on the list, as well an overview of the wider bunker market and key developments from 2020.

The Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2021 are:

Bunker Holding World Fuel Services Peninsula Petroleum Minerva Bunkering Integr8 Monjasa TFG Marine Fratelli Cosulich Cockett Marine Oil Alpha Trading.

Each individual company KYC report contains:

Company Profile

Bunker Sales Volumes

Outlook for 2021 and beyond

Financial Condition

Corporate Details & Key People

"I suspect few will be sad to see 2020 in our collective rearview mirror. Those long-ago quaint days of IMO 2020 gave way to nothing short of an annus horribilis for most in the shipping and bunker sector," says report author and SeaCred founder Jason Silber.

"Nevertheless, disaster always contains the seeds of renewal and progress, and this is true for both the shipping and bunkering sectors. This year's Top Ten for 2021 reviews how and why we got here and shows what to expect in the years to come. And of course, a deep dive into each of 2021's Top Ten players."

To order your copy of the Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2021 please click here.