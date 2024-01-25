EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks UK Sales Manager
Thursday January 25, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in testing and inspection or marine fuel supply and preferably a background in chemistry or marine engineering. Image Credit: VPS
Marine fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a sales manager in the UK.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in testing and inspection or marine fuel supply and preferably a background in chemistry or marine engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide relevant market and customer information for the sales plan in the short and long term (1-3 years).
- Make suggestions and contributions to activities, objectives and targets for realising growth.
- Develop a sales plan per account in line with the standards set and implement the plan of action to achieve goals.
- Visit and prepare for customer meetings with existing and potential customers.
- Identify customer requirements and provide tailor-made advice about services.
- Conduct negotiations of contracts and agreements.
- Carefully weigh interests against each other, from the commercial point of view, and preservation of the relationship.
- Make reports and minutes on visits, and draft minutes of meeting in English.
- Collaborate with local/regional sales agents/sales offices for the development of the local/sub-regional market and approaching customers.
- Be accessible to and speak with customers and take appropriate action in case of problems and emergencies.
- Discuss problems and complaints with customers and promote appropriate solutions.
- Take appropriate action with the help of other employees within the organisation, wherever necessary.
- Ensure the proper handling of customers and provide feedback to the customer on technical, transport, finance, etc, matters.
- Participate in international sales meetings.
- Share experiences and ideas about market development, service improvement and product development, etc.
- Deliver technical presentations at industry event and conferences, when required.
