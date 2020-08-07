Gazpromneft Joins LNG Bunker Lobby Ahead of Launching Supply Operation Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gazpromneft plans to offer LNG bunkers from next year. Image Credit: Gazpromneft

Russian oil company Gazpromneft has joined LNG bunkering industry body the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel, ahead of its plans to join the market.

The company is seeking to promote the development of LNG bunkering in Russian waters, it said in a statement on its website.

"Working with the international community will allow us to join forces in developing LNG-project infrastructure in Russia and abroad, fine-tuning standards and regulations, and developing industry best practice in LNG production, logistics and bunkering," Alexei Medvedev, head of marine fuels unit Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, said in the statement.

In an interview last month Medvedev said he expected to see LNG taking a growing share of the marine fuels market.

The company plans to start offering natural gas as a marine fuel next year, he said in the interview.