Bremen Increases Shorepower Provision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shorepower provision includes inland shipping. File image/Pixabay.

The German port of Bremen is to set up shorepower units for ships docked at the quayside.

The practice, also known as cold ironing, cuts down on emissions as ships switch to electric power while docked or working cargo.

According to local politician Claudia Schilling the facilities will be powered from renewable sources. Eight units will be for shipping and two units will be provided or inland shipping, the Container Management magazine reported.

Schilling signed a memorandum of understandng last year to facilitate the setting up of quayside power provision.

Schilling called on shipowers to adapt their vessels to use cold ironing.