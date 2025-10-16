HSFO Demand Lifts Fujairah September Bunker Sales by 3.9% on the Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's HSFO sales jumped to a record high in September. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah rose in September on the year amid higher HSFO demand.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 639,001 m3 in September, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total sales volume was up 3.9% year-on-year, but 1.8% lower than August's volume.

In contrast, Singapore's total conventional and biofuel demand in September grew by 8.5% on the year but down by 3.7% from August's level.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO grew by 16% on the year to 1,045 m3 in September but were 4.4% lower than in August.

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 15.5% on the year to 371,840 m3 in September and were 12.1% lower than the volumes recorded in August.

“ HSFO accounted for 35.9% of the total bunker sales in September, up from 23.8% a year ago

Meanwhile, 380 CST HSFO sales jumped to a record high of 229,636 m3 – up 57.1% on the year and 21.8% from the previous month of August.

HSFO accounted for 35.9% of the total bunker sales in September, up from a 23.8% share a year ago.

MGO sales decreased by 61.3% on the year to 75 m3, while LSMGO sales grew by 32.2% to 36,405 m3.

A total of 1.93 million m3 of bunker fuels was sold in the third quarter of 2025 in Fujairah, up by 2.1% from 1.89 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in September was $490.1/mt, down from $497.9/mt in August.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $522.9/mt in September, down from $534.4/mt in August.