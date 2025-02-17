Fratelli Cosulich Takes Majority Stake in FEMO Bunker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FEMO Bunker was established in 2000 and is led by CEO Ugo Pastorino. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Shipping and marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich has taken a controlling stake in yacht bunker trading specialist FEMO Bunker.

The company has increased its stake in FEMO Bunker to 62%, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Fratelli Cosulich's 2023 annual report noted the firm as having a 45% stake in FEMO Bunker at that point.

"This operation fits perfectly into the Group's strategy of expanding and consolidating services in the Yachting sector" Tomaso Moreno, CEO for yachting at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.

"In a constantly evolving market like that of Yachting, it is essential to be able to count on reliable and competent partners like FEMO Bunker is".

FEMO Bunker was established in 2000 and is led by CEO Ugo Pastorino. The company has revenue of more than EUR 70 million and a staff of nine.