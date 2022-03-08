Fujairah VLSFO Price Breaches $1,000/MT Level

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 8, 2022

VLSFO delivered at Fujairah has breached the $1,000/mt level for the first time.

The VLSFO price at the Middle Eastern hub surged by $76.50/mt to $1,0001/mt on Monday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing. The level is almost double the $532.50/mt price seen at Fujairah this time last year.

HSFO at Fujairah gained $34.50/mt to $692/mt, leaving the VLSFO-HSFO spread at $308/mt.

Bunker prices worldwide surged with crude on Monday as a renewed push by the US to sanction Russia's energy exports triggered concerns over global shortages. The global average VLSFO price gained $74/mt to $962.50/mt, according to Ship & Bunker's G20 Index of prices at 20 leading bunkering ports.

Bunker prices have been reaching new record highs almost every day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched two weeks ago.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com