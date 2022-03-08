Fujairah VLSFO Price Breaches $1,000/MT Level

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have been reaching new record highs almost every day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched two weeks ago. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

VLSFO delivered at Fujairah has breached the $1,000/mt level for the first time.

The VLSFO price at the Middle Eastern hub surged by $76.50/mt to $1,0001/mt on Monday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing. The level is almost double the $532.50/mt price seen at Fujairah this time last year.

HSFO at Fujairah gained $34.50/mt to $692/mt, leaving the VLSFO-HSFO spread at $308/mt.

Bunker prices worldwide surged with crude on Monday as a renewed push by the US to sanction Russia's energy exports triggered concerns over global shortages. The global average VLSFO price gained $74/mt to $962.50/mt, according to Ship & Bunker's G20 Index of prices at 20 leading bunkering ports.

