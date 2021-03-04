Port of Rotterdam Lists its 27 Licensed Bunker Barge Operators

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is seeking to bring the bunker industry under more regulatory oversight. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam has set out the details of the 27 companies now licensed to operate bunker barges within its waters as it seeks to bring the bunker industry under more regulatory oversight.

The new system -- licensing bunker barge operators at Rotterdam, Schiedam, Vlaardingen, Dordrecht, Zwijndrecht and Papendrecht -- came into force on February 1.

Some 24 companies were awarded a license at the scheme's launch, and Rotterdam's authorities have now published a list of 27 firms approved to operate barges there.

Once granted, the licence lasts for two years, but can be withdrawn if the supplier is inactive for more than a year.

The numbers point to a more crowded market in Rotterdam than elsewhere in the world. For comparison, Singapore -- with roughly five times Rotterdam's annual bunker sales volumes -- has 43 licenced bunker craft operators listed by its Maritime and Port Authority.

The full list of Rotterdam's licensed barge operators as of February 16 is as follows: