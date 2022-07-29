Bunker Barge Loadings Likely to be Halted at Fujairah for 10 Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Fujairah bunker market has started to resume operations after heavy rains and flooding earlier this week, but barges may be unable to reload fuel at terminals for another 10 days.

Bunker operations were suspended on Wednesday and Thursday after much of the Middle Eastern hub was flooded. Bunker operations may now continue, a local source told Ship & Bunker on Friday, but a product shortage may ensue as suppliers attempt to clear a backlog of ships awaiting fuel only from the product already loaded on barges.

"No fresh loadings are possible as most terminals are under water," the source said.

"They can only assess the pumps and electrical configurations after the water is out.

"Most are saying loading will not be at all possible for barges for the next 10 days."

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port.