Carnival's Holland America Line to Trial 100% Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HAL's Flagship 2020-built 100,000 GT cruise ship, Rotterdam. Image Credit: Holland America Line

Carnival’s Holland America Line (HAL) cruise brand has announced the start of a long-term 100% biofuel trial.

The trial will see its flagship 2020-built 100,000 GT cruise ship, Rotterdam, burn the GoodFuels MR1-100 product in one of its four engines while operating within the Norwegian World Heritage Fjords.

The trial, which has an option to expand to multiple engines during the summer, is notable for the fact a 100% biofuel product is being used.

While biofuel trials are now common in the industry, they more typically use biofuel blends such as B30.

"Holland America Line is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and we are excited to demonstrate a next-generation fuel source that can help us toward our pursuit of net zero emissions," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

"Converting items such as food waste into fuel is an innovative way to meet environmental challenges and we thank the Dutch government for its support."