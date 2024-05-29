BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Physical Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 29, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a physical trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms.
  • Purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil.
  • Be a part of growing the new fuels portfolio.
  • Together with the team operate & manage the physical supply & logistics.
  • Identify business opportunities and support business development activities.
  • Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com