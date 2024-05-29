EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Physical Trader in London
Wednesday May 29, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience in marine fuels or shipping. Image Credit: Bunker One
Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a physical trader in London.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms.
- Purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil.
- Be a part of growing the new fuels portfolio.
- Together with the team operate & manage the physical supply & logistics.
- Identify business opportunities and support business development activities.
- Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals.
For more information, click here.