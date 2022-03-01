Liberty Marine Fuels Halts Russian Bunker Deals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several shipping companies have also stopped working at Russian ports. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels has halted its participation in bunker deals for delivery at Russian ports during the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The firm will stop its involvement in the deals until further notice, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"With the recent developments in Ukraine in mind, we have taken the decision not the partake in any bunker deliveries in any Russian ports until further notice," the company said in the post.

"Our prayers go out to the innocent people affected by the current war."

Several shipping companies including AP Moller-Maersk have now halted shipments from Russian ports while the war is continuing.