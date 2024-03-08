BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Senior EMEA/Americas Credit Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker credit and previous experience of managing and leading a team. Image Credit: WFS

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior marine credit manager for the EMEA and Americas regions in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker credit and previous experience of managing and leading a team, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the London based Marine Credit team, comprising a team of credit analysts that are assessing and monitoring the credit risk in the Marine portfolio.

Responsible for the overall assessment of credit risk in the Marine portfolio covering the EMEA and Americas. Including the quality of output, the ability to highlight concerns, flag rising exposures etc.

Managing credit requests and exposures, review credit lines as market events and company credit policy dictates.

Regular engagement with the Commercial teams globally to provide Credit support and build relationships.

Ability to independently interact with senior leaders and present recommendations in a professional and compelling manner.

Keep abreast of market changes and counterparty related news and the ability to anticipate their potential impacts on the Marine portfolio.

Regular engagement with existing and potential clients, which will include dialogue on phone calls, Zoom, face to face meetings, office visits and international travel.

Inform senior management of any material collections related issues as soon as identified.

Liaise with the Legal Department on all collection issues that are not resolvable outside of legal recourse.

Assume a leadership role and managerial duties. The latter of which will include, but not limited to, assessing reviews completed by the Marine Credit team, assigning credit reviews, anticipating, and highlighting potential credit issues, overall monitoring of exposures.

For more information, click here.