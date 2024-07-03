Bunker Partner Hires Trading Manager in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Doulaveris was previously Monjasa's branch manager in Athens. Image Credit: Christos Doulaveris / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner has hired a trading manager in Athens.

Christos Doulaveris has joined Bunker Partner's Athens office as trading manager as of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Doulaveris previously worked for Monjasa from August 2016 to last month, serving most recently as its branch manager in Athens and previously as trading director in Cyprus.

He had earlier worked for Product Shipping & Trading from 2013 to 2016, and for Fairdeal Marine Services from 2005 to 2013.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner was founded in 2015 and is engaged in the trading and brokering of marine fuels and lubricants worldwide.