Hydrofoil Patrol Boat Series Launched by Artemis Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artemis EF20H patrol boat. Image Credit /AT.

The Belfast-based marine technology firm Artemis Technologies has launched its new electric-powered patrol vessels.

The vessels can travel for 55 nautical miles on foils on battery power and they have a top speed of 30 knots. The addition of a hybrid diesel unit extends that range to 236nm, according to the company. Other vessels in the range can go faster and cover longer distances.

The trademarked eFoiler propulsion system minimises wake and incorporates an autopilot flight control system, according to Artemis.

The vessels are on show at the DSEI event held in London this week.

Two electric-powered, ferries that use hydrofoils and are produced by Artemis are to be trialled in the Orkney Islands, UK news provider the Guardian reports.