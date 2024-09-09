Low-emission Warehouse Opened by Maersk in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Low emission warehouse at Fredericia. Image Credit / Maersk.

Shipping giant Maersk has opened its first low-emissions warehouse in Fredericia, Denmark. The facility is located in Taulov Dry Port and was officially opened in June.

The warehouse is the company's first, low-emission facility and sets "new international standards for the development of low-emission warehouses and logistics facilities", according to Maersk .

"All indoor and outdoor equipment in the warehouse is electrified, with solar panels installed on the entire roof and excess renewable energy produced being fed to the grid.

"Battery driven trucks will be used for all shunting operations and hydrogen stations are planned within 150 metres from site."

The project was built in tandem with Taulov Dry Port.