BUNKER JOBS: AGT Petroleum Bunkering Seeks Purchasing Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role. Image Credit: AGT Petroleum Bunkering

Trading firm AGT Petroleum Bunkering is seeking to hire an assistant purchasing manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute strategies for the purchase of petroleum products.

Purchase cargo from Sharjah, Ajman, UAE waters, Bringing the products to storage farm.

Utilize the existing team to source supply effectively and efficiently.

Purchase and arrange required materials and services for ships with approval from the vessel superintendent.

Oversee the entire supply chain process, including loading, operations, delivery, and payment management.

Take charge of collecting payments from customers promptly.

Record and follow up on all trade-related activities, ensuring accurate documentation of enquiries, deals, and payments.

Maintain and update the company database and ERP with detailed records of enquiries and deals.

Achieve or exceed monthly sales targets consistently.

Manage a diverse product portfolio including Gasoil 10PPM (Diesel), High Sulphur Gasoil, Fuel Oil, Marine Fuels, and potentially Base Oil, Lubricants, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals.

