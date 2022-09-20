BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in KPI OceanConnect's Hamburg office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry and fluent in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

For candidates new to the bunker industry, the role could alternatively be offered as a two-year traineeship.

"Our new bunker trader is confident, have the drive and passion for cold canvas sales and thrive in an international fast-paced work environment," the company said in the advertisement.

"If you can tick off all three, then we can offer you great opportunities to grow your sales and customer management skills even further.

"With focus on the sale and purchase of marine fuels, market intelligence and logistical planning to optimize value for our international business partners, you will manage your own customer portfolio to create and maintain strong and long-lasting relationships with clients and suppliers."

For more information, click here.