Peninsula Adds Biofuel Bunker Delivery Vessel to Barcelona Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has added the IMO II chemical tanker Aalborg to its Barcelona operation. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has added a delivery vessel capable of holding up to 100% biofuel blends to its Barcelona supply operation.

The company has added the IMO II chemical tanker Aalborg to its Barcelona operation, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship is equipped to blend multiple bio-feedstocks and conventional fuels on board.

"The importance of having a biofuel supply vessel permitted to supply up to 100% bio component, will provide Port of Barcelona users with a solution to decarbonise their activity and to fully comply with EU regulations," Lluís Salvadó, president of the Port of Barcelona, said in the statement.

"The Port of Barcelona, as part of its Energy Transition Plan, is committed to transition and alternative fuels such as LNG, green methanol or green ammonia, as well as biofuels, which will help to reduce the maritime sector's carbon footprint."