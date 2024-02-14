BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Two Traders in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire two traders in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience, Haider Ali, general manager of the firm's Dubai unit, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"If you or anyone in your network is interested in being part of a dynamic and growing team in Dubai, please reach out to us, or feel free to pass this post along," Ali said in the post.

"We welcome potential candidates from outside the UAE who are interested in relocating."

Tallinn-based Arte Bunkering was founded in 2010, and now has additional offices in Hamburg, Norwalk, Athens, Dubai and Singapore, according to the company's website.

For more information, click here.