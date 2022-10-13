BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: ElbOil

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in the UK.

The firm is looking for candidates preferably with at least four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally

Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers

Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures

Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures

Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions

Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects

