EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in London
Thursday October 13, 2022
The role is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: ElbOil
Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in the UK.
The firm is looking for candidates preferably with at least four years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Management of existing customers both commercially and operationally
- Management of existing supplier relationships and development of new suppliers
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further enhancing business with existing customers
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Monitor use of supplier credit lines and exposures
- Monitor customer use of credit lines and exposures
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer/supplier requests and transactions
- Maintain a database of active customer/supplier targets and prospects
