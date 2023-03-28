MSC CEO Soren Toft to Address IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Soren Toft, CEO, MSC

Soren Toft, CEO of box shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has been confirmed as a VIP speaker at the upcoming IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference.

Local media note the occasion marks the first official visit to Genoa for Toft since he was appointed as MSC CEO in December 2020.

The one day event takes place on Thursday April 20, 2023 in Genoa, Italy.

Toft will be joined by a host of other industry figures including Timothy Cosulich, CEO Fratelli Cosulich & IBIA Chair, Jack Jordon, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker, Cem Saral, Group CEO, Cockett Marine, Panos Panousis, Managing Director, Infospectrum, and Fabrizio Vettosi, President, ECSA (European Community Shipowners' Associations) Ship Finance Working Group.

Interested readers can learn more about, and register for, the event here: https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/ibia-energy-and-shipping-conference