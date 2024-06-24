Germany: Green Marine Projects Secure State Backing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Federal funding: river projects. File Image / Pixabay.

Over a million euros in grants have been allocated to ship decarbonisation projects by the German government.

The ministry for digitalisation and transport has given EUR 1.4 million ($1.5m) under its Bordstrom Tech initiative to a range of emissions-cutting prjects, according to state-owned development agency Now Gmbh.

Among the projects to garner support are refitting a river passenger ship with an electric power system, a floating e-charging station and two vessel upgrades. In all, nine projects to foster cleaner air ports are getting support.

"With the BordstromTech funding, we are providing targeted and technology-neutral support for promising future technologies for onboard power supply and shore power use," parliamentary state secretary Daniela Kluckert said. To date, EUR 10 million had been allocated she added.

Providing port services and commercial vessels with the option of shore power is seen as an effective way of reducing emissions from ships.